Recalls Look-up by VIN - Vehicle Identification Number

Owners may not always know their recalled vehicle still needs to be repaired. NHTSA's new search tool lets you enter a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) to quickly learn if a specific vehicle has not been repaired as part of a safety recall in the last 15 years.

What this VIN search tool covers: Safety recalls that are incomplete on a vehicle

Safety recalls conducted over the past 15 calendar years

Safety recalls conducted by major light auto automakers, including motorcycle manufacturers. What this VIN search tool does NOT cover: Completed safety recall information

Manufacturer customer service or other non-safety recall campaigns

International vehicles

Very recently announced safety recalls for which not all VINs have been identified

Safety recalls that are more than 15 years old (except where a manufacturer offers more coverage)

Safety recalls conducted by small vehicle manufacturers, including some ultra-luxury brands and specialty applications NOTE: Recall information provided through this VIN lookup tool is provided by the manufacturer conducting the recall. NHTSA does not record VIN information or results provided through the VIN lookup tool.