Recalls Look-up by VIN - Vehicle Identification Number
Owners may not always know their recalled vehicle still needs to be repaired. NHTSA's new search tool lets you enter a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) to quickly learn if a specific vehicle has not been repaired as part of a safety recall in the last 15 years.
What this VIN search tool covers:
- Safety recalls that are incomplete on a vehicle
- Safety recalls conducted over the past 15 calendar years
- Safety recalls conducted by major light auto automakers, including motorcycle manufacturers.
What this VIN search tool does NOT cover:
- Completed safety recall information
- Manufacturer customer service or other non-safety recall campaigns
- International vehicles
- Very recently announced safety recalls for which not all VINs have been identified
- Safety recalls that are more than 15 years old (except where a manufacturer offers more coverage)
- Safety recalls conducted by small vehicle manufacturers, including some ultra-luxury brands and specialty applications
NOTE: Recall information provided through this VIN lookup tool is provided by the manufacturer conducting the recall. NHTSA does not record VIN information or results provided through the VIN lookup tool.
Available Manufacturers
- Acura
- Audi
- BMW
- BMW Motorcycles
- BRP Can-Am
- Buick
- Cadillac
- Chevrolet
- Chrysler
- Dodge
- Ducati Motorcycles
- Ferrari
- FIAT
- Ford
- Freightliner Sprinter
- Genuine Scooters
- GMC
- Harley-Davidson
- Honda
- Honda Motorcycles
- Hummer
- Hyundai
- Infiniti
- Jaguar
- Jeep
- Kawasaki
- Kia
- KTM Motorcycles
- Land Rover
- Lexus
- Lincoln
- Mazda
- Mercedes-Benz
- Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
- Mercury
- MINI
- Mitsubishi
- Nissan
- Oldsmobile
- Polaris
- Pontiac
- Porsche
- ProMaster
- RAM
- Saab
- Saturn
- Scion
- SMART
- Subaru
- Suzuki Motorcycles
- Tesla
- Toyota
- Triumph
- Volkswagen
- Volvo
- Yamaha Motorcycles